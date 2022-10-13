Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Demon Is the ICE Muscle Coupe We Want, but Will Never Get

The Stellantis gods have cast the dice, and chance (or the corner office head honchos) ruled that Dodge needs to find a new path of EV redemption if it wants to continue its success story.
As such, it was not long ago when the American carmaker announced that the 2023 model year production will be the last hurrah for the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger series. Of course, the company tried to sweeten the sour news with no less than seven ‘Last Call’ collectible special series. And it also showed it might seek to find two-door Charger redemption along the new EV path with the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
Of course, Ford immediately took advantage of the opportunity to reveal the 2024 Ford Mustang’s seventh generation as an exclusive ICE affair, even refuting previous rumors that an S650 version with hybrid power was in development. But what if Dodge gave ICE enthusiasts new reasons to remain committed to the Mopar cause, even if only hypothetically?
So, here is Onkar H, the virtual artist better known as designedevil on social media, who has imagined a proper successor for Dodge’s legendary Charger nameplate. Self-described as not only a design engineering manager and automotive designer but also a true artist and even a poet, the pixel master captioned his creation with the “Charger we want, but don't deserve!” words.
I am not going to trample over his artistic license, but I think this is more like the ICE-powered muscle coupe we dream of every night but will never get because its EV fate is now sealed from the 2024 model year onward. Alas, we can still imagine this ideation sketch taking the form of a true, life-sized muscle car of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Demon variety! That would be sweet, in the most bonkers way…
And, as per the CGI expert’s wishful thinking, it would arrive complete with strong proportions, a standard aerodynamic body kit, dual side exhausts, and probably all the ICE oomph in the whole wide world to befit its “track day modern Charger” barcode!
Of course, Ford immediately took advantage of the opportunity to reveal the 2024 Ford Mustang’s seventh generation as an exclusive ICE affair, even refuting previous rumors that an S650 version with hybrid power was in development. But what if Dodge gave ICE enthusiasts new reasons to remain committed to the Mopar cause, even if only hypothetically?
So, here is Onkar H, the virtual artist better known as designedevil on social media, who has imagined a proper successor for Dodge’s legendary Charger nameplate. Self-described as not only a design engineering manager and automotive designer but also a true artist and even a poet, the pixel master captioned his creation with the “Charger we want, but don't deserve!” words.
I am not going to trample over his artistic license, but I think this is more like the ICE-powered muscle coupe we dream of every night but will never get because its EV fate is now sealed from the 2024 model year onward. Alas, we can still imagine this ideation sketch taking the form of a true, life-sized muscle car of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Demon variety! That would be sweet, in the most bonkers way…
And, as per the CGI expert’s wishful thinking, it would arrive complete with strong proportions, a standard aerodynamic body kit, dual side exhausts, and probably all the ICE oomph in the whole wide world to befit its “track day modern Charger” barcode!