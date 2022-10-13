The Bugatti Showroom Paradox: Inaugurating New Site and Having the Same Amount of Dealers

It is, and it is not a paradox at the same time, and you don’t have to read between the lines to tell why. The answer is quite simple, as Bugatti may have just inaugurated a new site, but it was only to relocate its Hamburg dealership, in Germany.
Operated by the Kamps Group since 2009, Bugatti Hamburg can now be found near the airport, close to no-speed limit sections of the Autobahn, where customers will be able to enjoy the brand’s hypercars at dizzying speeds without breaking the law.
“Germany is one of the leading markets in the world for sales of Bugatti vehicles, in part thanks to the excellent work of our partners like the Kamps Group at Bugatti Hamburg,” said the Molsheim company’s chief of sales, Guy Caquelin. “With their relentless commitment to continuous improvement – very much in the spirit of Ettore Bugatti – they have delivered a striking new showroom that becomes the perfect home for our brand, now and into the near-future.”
At 140 square meters (1,500+ square feet), the new showroom is almost twice as large as their previous Hamburg site, and it was designed to remind of Bugatti’s exclusive models. There is a new roof terrace as well, and everything is surrounded by large glass windows that allow those passing by to see the hypercars on display in person.
And speaking of the vehicles displayed by Bugatti Hamburg, these include the Mistral, which was “the guest of honor” at the inauguration party. The roadster was named after a wind that heralds new seasons in southern France, and it is the last of its kind to pack the iconic 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine, making 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW) here. It is limited to 99 copies, and all of them have been spoken for. For now, the Mistral is only joined by the Bugatti Baby II, a 75% scale recreation of the Type 35, which uses an electric powertrain.
