The Last N/A V12 Lamborghini Aventador Is Going to Switzerland, It Is the End of an Era

Not even the mightiest of them all can survive in this ever-changing automotive world of ours. Just as Ferrari confirmed the naturally aspirated V12-powered Purosangue (not an) SUV, its competitor from Sant’Agata Bolognese announced on Monday that it has manufactured the last-ever Lamborghini Aventador. It’s the end of an 11-year chapter in the Italian automaker’s rich history and it signals a major move forward.
Lamborghini’s naturally aspirated V12 is done. As we anticipated back in May, the time has come for the beloved carmaker to stop producing one of its most sought-after two-door high-performance vehicles that run solely on gas – the Aventador is now part of the brand’s rich history.
According to the press release available down below, the last Lamborghini Aventador ever made is a custom order LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster finished in a special blue color. The supercar is headed to Switzerland.
The Ultimae was Lamborghini’s way of letting everyone know that Aventador’s time was closer to the end. Now, the 6.5-liter unit that churns out 769 HP (780 PS) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque without making use of forced induction coming from a turbocharger or electrification is out of production.
The Ultimae coupes and roadsters were made available in limited numbers – only 600 were made in total.
The Aventador was a major success for Lamborghini. The 10,000th unit was delivered in September 2020. Apart from the Ultimae, the automaker also unveiled some special series like the Jota, the Anniversario, the LP 700-4 Pirelli Edition, the Miura Homage, the SVJ, and the SVJ Xago.
There were also other vehicles that used the Aventador chassis but were manufactured as few-offs or one-offs. This list includes the Veneno, the Centenario, the SC18 Alston, the SCV12, the Sian FKP 37, and the hybrid Countach LPI 800-4.
Now’s the time to get ready for the next chapter – the hybrid V12 and the electrification era that will slowly lead to the death or to the unrecognizable change of the internal combustion engine.
According to the press release available down below, the last Lamborghini Aventador ever made is a custom order LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster finished in a special blue color. The supercar is headed to Switzerland.
The Ultimae was Lamborghini’s way of letting everyone know that Aventador’s time was closer to the end. Now, the 6.5-liter unit that churns out 769 HP (780 PS) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque without making use of forced induction coming from a turbocharger or electrification is out of production.
The Ultimae coupes and roadsters were made available in limited numbers – only 600 were made in total.
The Aventador was a major success for Lamborghini. The 10,000th unit was delivered in September 2020. Apart from the Ultimae, the automaker also unveiled some special series like the Jota, the Anniversario, the LP 700-4 Pirelli Edition, the Miura Homage, the SVJ, and the SVJ Xago.
There were also other vehicles that used the Aventador chassis but were manufactured as few-offs or one-offs. This list includes the Veneno, the Centenario, the SC18 Alston, the SCV12, the Sian FKP 37, and the hybrid Countach LPI 800-4.
Now’s the time to get ready for the next chapter – the hybrid V12 and the electrification era that will slowly lead to the death or to the unrecognizable change of the internal combustion engine.