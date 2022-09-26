The Last N/A V12 Lamborghini Aventador Is Going to Switzerland, It Is the End of an Era

Not even the mightiest of them all can survive in this ever-changing automotive world of ours. Just as Ferrari confirmed the naturally aspirated V12-powered Purosangue (not an) SUV, its competitor from Sant’Agata Bolognese announced on Monday that it has manufactured the last-ever Lamborghini Aventador. It’s the end of an 11-year chapter in the Italian automaker’s rich history and it signals a major move forward.

