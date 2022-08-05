Lamborghini Takes You on an 8-Month-Long Epic Road Trip, Filled With Exquisite NFTs

Lambos are not for everyone. For starters, they’re not particularly cheap, nor practical as a daily driver. But you can’t deny their out-of-this-world looks and outstanding engineering. NFTs are quite similar. While a whole lot cheaper, they’re pretty much the internet’s equivalent of that outstanding engineering, but not everyone can grasp how they work.
Still, as part of Web 3.0, NFTs are finding their way into the automotive world more and more. And now, with 2 successful NFT projects already in its back pocket, this is Lamborghini’s third time in the batter’s box.
Back in January, Lamborghini first entered the NFT space with Space Time Memory, a project celebrating human space exploration.
Then, in April, there was the Steve Aoki collaboration marking the production of the last Aventador Coupe.
For this third project, Lamborghini's teamed up with NFT PRO and INVNT.ATOM.
"Since 1963, the year of its foundation, Automobili Lamborghini has always led from the front, demonstrating this with its super sports cars that continue to be the protagonists in dreams of children and adults all over the world. Entering the virtual world of modern collecting with NFTs is the natural translation and evolution of that dream," said Christian Mastro, Marketing Director of Automobili Lamborghini.
In a nutshell, a set of 4 NFTs will be released across each of the following 8 months – three silver NFTs ($196.30 apiece) and one exclusive limited-edition gold NFT ($1,963 apiece) – with the first set to be released starting from 8 August 2022.
The NFTs for the month will be sold over four consecutive days, each one only available for 24 hours, with only 63 of the gold ones available.
If you miss one…best of luck getting a reasonable price from other users.
In exchange for your loyalty, Lamborghini will reward you with a silver puzzle piece for collecting the three silver NFTs and a gold puzzle piece if you also get the rare gold one.
At the very end of this journey, those who complete the entire puzzle (either one works, apparently) will get an exclusive, ultra-rare “reveal” NFT.
The entire drop is set to end in March 2023, with the biggest prize being a special tour of the Lamborghini Sant’Agata Bolognese’s Headquarters – but you need to get the complete monthly drop for each of the first 4 months of the project to be eligible.
