Aggressive, Silver and Black, Full Widebody Lambo Urus Rides on Gloss Brushed 24s

The Purosangue was recently introduced to the world as its first-ever four-door high-rider, and the crossover SUV has already been met with much customer and critical acclaim because it carefully blends the best of two worlds. On the one hand, it has the coach doors and elegant V12 (an even higher-powered, 715 horsepower naturally aspirated unit) that make it a direct competitor to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
On the other hand, it joins the nimbleness party alongside the street performance-focused Lamborghini Urus super-SUV and again trumps it with a modern, fashionable (even futuristic) design plus more power than both the 641-horsepower ‘base’ version and the lighter, 666 ps (657 hp) plus 850 Nm (627 pound-foot) of torque Urus Performante.
So, it is only logical to assume that Lambo fans will need all the help they can get, including from outrageous sources. Naturally, the aftermarket realm is more than willing to lend a helping hand to those seeking a way to stand out in any super-SUV crowd. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, a good case in point could be made here courtesy of the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik.
They have recently decided to highlight a “more insane than expected” build project that was presumably created (according to the hashtags) by the expert people over at Gilbert, Arizona-based Vivid Racing for Peaches Group Korea Co’s Peaches. One Universe global street fashion brand. The latter is a nameplate that is trying to “lead a custom car culture scene with premium video contents,” so no wonder they also need bonkers “corporate cars.”
Luckily, some elements do tame the overall picture, otherwise, it would be a wonder if too many considered this to be their lowered, widebody cup of aftermarket tea. For starters, the orange brake calipers might be out of context to anyone who does not know about the Peaches' affiliation. Secondly, this Urus rides posh on 24-inch AL13s of the three-piece R30-R variety, all sporting a ritzy “gloss brushed everything” finish for good customization measure.
Plus, there is no interior POV to check out if the silver and carbon fiber plus orange theme is continued, no peek under the hood to see if Vivid did some tuning magic in there, and no details regarding the maker of the aggressive widebody kit attire. But it does not matter all that much. Instead, all that is important is that it can be picked up in any crowd in a heartbeat and that it goes to extremes to set itself apart from the comfy Luxo-barge theme of most Rolls-Royce Cullinan (even Black Badge) build projects.
Also, nobody will dare to mistake this as a land yacht idea either, which is probably for the better. After all, no one expects a Lamborghini, even a super-SUV, to act as if it cares about the opinion of onlookers, about treating its rear passengers with white butler gloves, or about those thinking that humongous 24-inch aftermarket wheels should be kept exclusively as the panache of smaller niches like Hi-risers.
