Liberty Walk's Lamborghini Aventador Looks Like a Blue-Blooded Batmobile

Even though they have been using the same trickery on most of their projects for many years now, Liberty Walk’s creations still manage to turn heads. And it’s for all the right reasons, especially when it comes to their latest build, a very special Lamborghini Aventador.
Shared on social media a few days ago, the supercar looks like a veritable blue-blooded Batmobile. It sports a black finish all around, has black alloys with a six-spoke design, shod in Toyo tires with white branding, privacy windows, and boasts a few aero elements worthy of the Batcave.
The extremely wide quarter panels are a signature touch of the tuner based in Japan. They are joined by an all-new front hood, with a much more aggressive design, and a big apron with ginormous side blades. The back end hosts a big diffuser, and that massive wing spanning from one fender to the other. An adjustable air suspension brings the entire body closer to the road, and the usual decals complete the looks.
Now, Liberty Walk isn’t famous for offering comprehensive interior makeovers, and since they haven’t released any pictures showing the cockpit of this Lamborghini Aventador at the time of writing, we will assume that they haven’t touched it at all. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing, though a few modifications would have given it extra street credit.
The tuner is not known for bumping the output of their projects either, which usually fall into the show-and-tell category, and it is probably safe to assume that the pictured supercar doesn’t feature any mods in the engine bay. That is where the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine hides, which sounds fabulous, and rockets the Aventador to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 3 seconds, depending on the version.
On a final note, we will remind you that the Raging Bull is working on the Aventador’s successor, and while it won’t give up on the V12 firepower, it will be electrified.
