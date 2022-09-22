Lamborghini Aventador Successor Prototype Let Down by Its Hybrid Powertrain, It's Italian

Lamborghini might be led by a German CEO these days, but the company hasn’t forgotten its Italian roots and antics. Our photographers were able to snap detailed pictures of an Aventador-successor prototype recently because the car was let down by its new hybrid powertrain on a public road.
Italians enjoy life, so they take as many rest periods as possible. Their cars are not much different, even when talking about expensive supercars. Breakdowns and failures are to be expected, but they often go under the radar. The situation is different when the prototype of a highly anticipated model breaks down in the middle of the road. The whole world is watching.
This happened to the yet-unnamed Aventador successor, which must have been embarrassing for Lamborghini. The world’s most-renowned spy photographers closely follow the development of the supercar. When a prototype broke down in the middle of a public road, it sure attracted attention. It was also the perfect opportunity to snap some great pictures, as the prototype was a sitting duck.
The first detail we noticed is the North American-style number plates, which are more evenly squared than European ones. While this is a first, we don’t expect different technical details. Thanks to the breakdown, we get a better look at the new split headlights, with the turn indicators placed below them.
The red taillights at the back are probably fake, while the actual taillights are the Y-shaped slim lights you see above them. Think of the Terzo Millennio concept from 2017, although with a more production-friendly shape. The pictures also reveal the massive air intakes that allow the V12 to breathe and cool.
This prototype has the required yellow stickers indicating that it carries a high-voltage battery. This suggests that a hybrid powerplant hides beneath the camo. Lamborghini vowed to stick with a naturally-aspirated V12 engine, supplemented by at least one electric motor at the front. Previous reports indicate the automated manual transmission of the Aventador would be replaced by a dual-clutch transaxle. This is in line with current trends and other models in Lamborghini’s lineup.
