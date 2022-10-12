Beg for Murci: Stunning Lamborghini Murcielago Coupe in Azzurro Aquarius Up for Grabs

Built by Lamborghini in Sant’Agata Bolognese between 2001 and 2010, the Murcielago took over for the Diablo as the carmaker’s V12-powered flagship model. It was the first car they built under Audi ownership and its appearance was approved by none other than Luc Donckerwolke, one of the biggest names in automotive design.
This was the car that really put Lamborghini on the map in terms of variety, as it spawned several iterations and special editions over its entire life cycle, certainly more than the Diablo.
Nowadays, the Murcielago is crazy expensive to purchase, especially a low mileage, almost mint condition example such as the one we just found on Cars & Bids. It’s a 2002 model, which means it’s powered by a 6.2-liter V12 (instead of the 6.4-liter variant), connected to a six-speed manual transmission and a permanent all-wheel drive system.
Power and torque outputs stood at 572 hp (580 ps) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm), which was enough to get you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.8 seconds. Keep it floored and you’ll hit 100 mph (160 kph) in 8.3 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 206 mph (332 kph).
Now, this stunning Lambo has 15,400 miles (24,700 km) on the clock, and it comes with an Azzurro Aquarius exterior, housing a set of 18-inch two-piece Speedline wheels, xenon headlights, scissor doors, active rear intakes, a speed-activated rear spoiler, tinted windows and an aftermarket exhaust system – the latter two were added by the selling dealer.
This is a Canadian-spec Murcielago, by the way, which is why the odometer is showing metric units.
Moving on to the interior, highlights include the two-tone leather upholstery, a Focal amplifier, the gated manual gearbox, power windows and so on. Keep in mind, earlier I said this car was ‘almost’ mint condition, which is because of a few wrinkles in the leather upholstery of the seats and some wear on the center console storage lid.
With two days left to bid on this iconic Lambo, the price has gone up to just over $350,000. Worth every penny.
