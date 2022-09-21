Lamborghini Takes New Huracan Sterrato “Beyond the Concrete”

“Beyond the Concrete – Part 2” is the second teaser clip of the Huracan Sterrato, arguably the wildest supercar designed by the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese. Believed to be limited to 500 to 1,000 units worldwide, the all-road special edition will be revealed by year’s end.
Starring a gentleman who is pictured windsurfing in a fabulous-looking place, the promo then cuts to the gentleman ringing a friend of the opposite sex with an invitation to windsurf together. The woman, pictured behind the wheel of a camouflaged prototype that looks production spec, obviously says yes because that’s how real life works in the world of advertising.
She hangs up, only to make a left turn on a dirt and sand road that leads to the beach. As expected, the Italian automaker couldn’t resist showing off the Sterrato's capability on loose surfaces. Pretty cool shots, but once again, real life works differently from what the advertising world is promoting.
Despite its higher ground clearance and beefy cladding around the wheel arches, the Sterrato isn’t going to see too much off-pavement action, save for those distasteful carvloggers that destroy brand-new cars and trucks to the amusement of their fans and for a handful of extra clicks on YouTube.
Although it’s based on the Huracan Evo, the Sterrato is certain to cost a lot more. Lamborghini has to make up the money it has invested in the limited-run model, right? Estimates are all over the place in the rumor mill, so we’ll not delve into them. The Huracan Evo costs in the ballpark of $206,295 with rear-wheel drive and $267,569 if you prefer the all-wheel-drive system that uses a BorgWarner Gen V electro-hydraulic coupling that also works independently of the differential speed. Full locking torque is available.
Equipped with rally-inspired lights on the front bumper, all-terrain rubber boots, roof rails and crossbars, a roof-mounted air scoop, and a louvered engine cover that spoils rear visibility, the 2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is believed to pack 631 horsepower and 443 pound-foot (600 Nm) from the very same naturally-aspirated V10 as the Huracan Evo AWD.
