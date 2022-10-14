Lamborghini Urus Puts On a Little Muscle, Looks Twerpy

The Urus is Lamborghini’s most successful model by far, and with so many of them out there, well, many for an exotic carmaker that is, it’s only logical that some of them get their looks revised.
You have probably lost track of how many modified Lamborghini Urus super SUVs are out there and don’t worry, because no one knows the exact number, but it has just grown to include yet another copy.
It is a widebody proposal, with a white finish, combined with red and black accents, and it is quite flashy. Don’t think that it has had Mansory behind it, because you’d be wrong, as the pictures shared in the gallery above came from 1016industries on Instagram.
So, what’s new? That would be a number of different things, from the fender flares to the beefier side skirts, add-ons in the front bumper, and lip spoiler. The hood is more muscular than the stock one, and the headlamps have a tint to them.
As if the stock rear wing was not big enough, there is an even bigger one now attached to the top end of the tailgate. Another spoiler decorates the back end, right above the taillights, which are no longer separated by the Lamborghini lettering. Judging by the shape, and positioning of the horizontal reflectors, the rear bumper has remained stock, but the diffuser is all-new, with its five-fin design, and cutouts on each side for the blacked-out exhaust pipes. The wheels have come from the aftermarket world too, and together with the privacy windows all around, they complete the fresh looks.
In all likelihood, the powertrain has not been touched at all, which means 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 enables a previous-gen supercar-like 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 3.6 seconds, and a 190 mph (305 kph) top speed.
It is a widebody proposal, with a white finish, combined with red and black accents, and it is quite flashy. Don’t think that it has had Mansory behind it, because you’d be wrong, as the pictures shared in the gallery above came from 1016industries on Instagram.
So, what’s new? That would be a number of different things, from the fender flares to the beefier side skirts, add-ons in the front bumper, and lip spoiler. The hood is more muscular than the stock one, and the headlamps have a tint to them.
As if the stock rear wing was not big enough, there is an even bigger one now attached to the top end of the tailgate. Another spoiler decorates the back end, right above the taillights, which are no longer separated by the Lamborghini lettering. Judging by the shape, and positioning of the horizontal reflectors, the rear bumper has remained stock, but the diffuser is all-new, with its five-fin design, and cutouts on each side for the blacked-out exhaust pipes. The wheels have come from the aftermarket world too, and together with the privacy windows all around, they complete the fresh looks.
In all likelihood, the powertrain has not been touched at all, which means 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 enables a previous-gen supercar-like 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 3.6 seconds, and a 190 mph (305 kph) top speed.