New Lamborghinis Sell Like Hotcakes, Company Posts Record Q1 Sales

Pandemic, war, inflation, high gas prices? That’s nothing for deep-pocketed petrolheads, as they helped elevate Lamborghini’s Q1 sales to new heights.
The Sant’Agata Bolognese car firm has just posted its best-quarter ever results, with a total of 2,539 vehicles delivered globally between January and March. That’s a 5% increase over the same period of last year, and 31% more compared to Q1 2020.
“Every month the orders we take outstrip our output. We currently have enough to comfortably cover more than 12 months of production,” said CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “In addition, we’re preparing for a new stage in the Lamborghini story in just under a year, as we move towards electrification with the arrival of the new V12 hybrid model in 2023.”
Ever since the Urus entered production four years ago, it roughly doubled Lamborghini’s sales. It was also their most popular model in the first quarter of the year, with 1,547 sales. The Huracan followed it, with 844 units, and the Aventador was chosen by 148 customers. Market-wise, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) accounted for 40% of the brand’s total sales, with another 32% and 28% distributed between America and Asia-Pacific respectively.
In terms of new model launches, the Raging Bull will start accepting orders for the Huracan Tecnica later in the year. The supercar will be joined by the most adventurous Huracan ever in a few months, believed to be named the Sterrato, like the 2019 Concept. That one will feature a jacked-up design, and plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body and will inevitably gun for the likes of the Porsche 911 Dakar (name unconfirmed) that is also in the making.
The facelifted Urus is due this year too, and since Lamborghini has confirmed two versions of their super SUV, we reckon that one of them will be the track-focused Evo.
“Every month the orders we take outstrip our output. We currently have enough to comfortably cover more than 12 months of production,” said CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “In addition, we’re preparing for a new stage in the Lamborghini story in just under a year, as we move towards electrification with the arrival of the new V12 hybrid model in 2023.”
Ever since the Urus entered production four years ago, it roughly doubled Lamborghini’s sales. It was also their most popular model in the first quarter of the year, with 1,547 sales. The Huracan followed it, with 844 units, and the Aventador was chosen by 148 customers. Market-wise, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) accounted for 40% of the brand’s total sales, with another 32% and 28% distributed between America and Asia-Pacific respectively.
In terms of new model launches, the Raging Bull will start accepting orders for the Huracan Tecnica later in the year. The supercar will be joined by the most adventurous Huracan ever in a few months, believed to be named the Sterrato, like the 2019 Concept. That one will feature a jacked-up design, and plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body and will inevitably gun for the likes of the Porsche 911 Dakar (name unconfirmed) that is also in the making.
The facelifted Urus is due this year too, and since Lamborghini has confirmed two versions of their super SUV, we reckon that one of them will be the track-focused Evo.