2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spied Again, It's Mad About Snow

It has not taken long for us to see Lamborghini's Huracán Sterrato prototype yet again. The prototype seen in the photo gallery will lead to a production car that is set to be launched this year. It was previewed by a concept car shown in 2019.
As you can observe, the Italian supercar has received a raised ride height, a roof-mounted air intake for the V10 motor, longitudinal roof rails, a rear diffuser, and a front skid plate. One would expect similar skid plates to be fitted under the 5.2-liter V10 unit just to prevent it from being hit by rocks.
The example seen in the photo gallery comes with an auxiliary LED bar on its frunk, which may not be offered for the production model. The other elements fitted to the prototype have a good chance of making production, though. We are not sure about the green brake calipers on the front axle with orange ones on the rear.
The concept that previewed this creation also had bolt-on overfenders, but these are missing on the prototype. The rear engine cover comes with a set of distinctive louvers, which enhance the late 70s early 80s vibe of this Italian supercar on stilts.
This prototype, as well as the subsequent production car that is set to be launched later this year, is rumored to feature the engine from the Huracán Evo. That means 631 horsepower (640 PS) on tap at an almost insane 8,000 rpm, along with 600 Nm (443 lb.-ft.) of twist.
The latter is available at 6,500 rpm, but that does not stop the Huracán Evo from sprinting from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.9 seconds. We can only wonder what the Sterrato can do, but we know it will sound magnificent while doing it.
In case you were wondering about the name, Sterrato is not another bull but the Italian word for a dirt road. As you can observe, the Huracán Sterrato can handle itself even on snow, but that should not be a surprise by now.
