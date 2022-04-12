Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Breaks Cover With 631 HP, RWD and Rear-Wheel Steering

Lamborghini has finally unveiled its latest Huracan iteration, dubbed the Tecnica. It is a rear-wheel drive model, aimed at buyers who enjoy showcasing their talents on both road and track. In a nutshell, the Tecnica features the same RWD setup as the Huracan EVO, yet power comes from the same engine found in the Huracan STO.
It is a 5.2-liter V10 unit, good for 631 hp (640 ps) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque. This new Huracan weighs just 1,379 kg (3,040 lbs) and is equipped with the carmaker’s LDVI system (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata), rear-wheel steering with direct steering ratio and torque vectoring, plus a modified P-TCS system and a bespoke suspension setup.
Drivers can still select between Strada, Sport and Corsa modes, while the carbon ceramic brakes provide all the necessary stopping power. As for how quick this is to 62 mph (100 kph), it will do the sprint in just 3.2 seconds.
Visually, this car features updated looks, resulting in a “stronger, predatory stance.” There’s a new bumper featuring the Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design, incorporating an air curtain for the first time in a Huracan. There’s also a new front splitter, an Essenza SCV12-inspired silhouette, reshaped rear with a new vertical glass window and redesigned hood, plus a new bumper, new hexagonal exhaust pipes and a fixed rear wing allowing for 30% more downforce than the EVO RWD model.
Other exterior highlights include the new aero deflectors for improved aerodynamic efficiency, and the new Damiso 20-inch diamond cut wheels, taking inspiration from the Lamborghini Vision GT concept.
As for the cabin, you get height-adjustable sports seats, a lightweight door design, harness seat belts, bespoke Alcantara trim, a redesigned HMI interface, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa connectivity, plus a lot more.
Buyers can choose between eight standard colors, as well as more than 200 additional paint options courtesy of the company’s Ad Personam program.
“The Huracan Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracan, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself,” said company CEO Stephan Winkelmann, who went on to add the following:
“The Tecnica completes the Huracan line-up, sitting perfectly between the RWD and the track-focused STO, flawlessly presenting technology, performance and the Huracan’s V10 aspirated engine in a dramatically evolved design.”
