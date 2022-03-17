Lamborghini Stoked About 2021 Being Their Best-Ever Year in Terms of Sales

Lamborghini concluded its 2021 financial year with the company’s best-ever results in terms of sales, turnover and profitability. Last year was also an all-time great for the Italian brand on a commercial level, with double digit growth in the Americas, Asia Pacific region and EMEA.
In terms of which models were the most popular, leading the pack was the Urus SUV, with 5,021 units delivered, followed by the V10-powered Huracan, which saw a massive boost in sales to 2,586 units, thanks in part to the STO specification. As for the Aventador, a total of 798 units were delivered worldwide.
In the months to come, Lamborghini will also unveil new innovations for both the Huracan and the Urus, before finally closing the curtain on the age of internal combustion engines and moving on to hybridization. First in line will be the replacement for the Aventador, set to break cover sometime next year.
The number one market for Lamborghini is still the United States (2,472 units sold), followed by China (935 units), Germany (706 units) and the United Kingdom (564 units).
“In recent years we have demonstrated that we have the potential and the ability to work towards excellent financial results, even when facing an exogenous variable of enormous impact such as the pandemic,” said company CFO and managing director, Paolo Poma.
“The current geopolitical situation requires constant monitoring of the impact on the global economy, but we will take all necessary measures to safeguard our strategy, based on development of the next generation of products and supported by a major investment plan that will guide our growth path, further improving our financial performance, the value of our brand and our company.”
Speaking of the current geopolitical climate, Lamborghini decided to support the Ukrainian population by donating €500,000 to UNHCR (the United Nations refugee agency), which has been active in Ukraine since 2014. Meanwhile, the carmaker also decided to suspend its business operations in Russia until further notice.
