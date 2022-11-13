Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Stays Beyond the Concrete on the Volcano, No Eruption Yet

Lamborghini teases the extreme adrenaline chasers with a dramatic video shoot of the elusive and most uncommon Huracán. The volcanic footage is all about the erupting thrills and spills of a dirt-purposed supercar that's been heavily modified for the job – the Sterrato. The querky off-roader is said to be the company's pure combustion swan song, as the ICEs make way for hybrid powertrains.