Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain Supercar Official Unveiling Date Announced

We knew that Lamborghini is going to unveil the Huracan Sterrato before the end of the year, but we didn’t know when exactly – and now we do.
The Raging Bull has just shed light on the case by dedicating a short paragraph to the all-terrain supercar in the press release speaking about their sales numbers for the first nine months of the year.
According to the company based in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Huracan Sterrato will be shown to the world at Art Basel in Miami. A quick search online reveals that the event will take place between December 1 and 3. Thus, this means that the jacked-up variant of the V10 model is due in less than a month from today.
So, what do we know about it so far? Well, the fact that it rides much higher than any other Huracan that has ever rolled off the assembly line in Italy. It will sport a tweaked design, with fender extensions, additional LED lights, and a few other bits and bobs that will further enhance its slightly more utilitarian nature. Mind you, don’t expect to do any serious off-roading in it, because it is still based on the regular Huracan, though it will be able to venture off the beaten path every now and then thanks to the extra inches between its belly and the road.
Another thing that is certain is that it will pack a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. In all likelihood, it will be the same engine found in the Huracan STO, which would mean no less than 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque available via the loud pedal. Expect an all-wheel drive system, and perhaps the ability to deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just over 3.0 seconds.
