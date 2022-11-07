There's No Financial Crisis on the Horizon, Not for Lamborghini Anyway

Deep-pocketed enthusiasts with a soft spot for vehicles made in Sant’Agata Bolognese have helped Lamborghini post record figures for the first nine months of the year.
According to the Raging Bull, they parted ways with 7,430 cars from January to September, which represents an 8% increase over the same period of 2021. Significant growth has been recorded across all major regions, including the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa).
The United States was still their best-selling market worldwide, up 8%, and it was followed by Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau, up 5%. Germany (+16%), the United Kingdom (+20%), and Japan (+26%) followed. And speaking of numbers, Lamborghini says that their turnover reached €1.93 billion ($1.92 billion), up 30.1%. The operating profit went up by 68.5% to €570 million ($567.4 million), and the corresponding return on sales was 29.6%, after 22.8% in the first nine months of 2021.
“These consistently rising figures show just how strong Lamborghini is today,” said CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “We have an order portfolio that already covers the first quarter of 2024, and this allows us to work with peace of mind, looking thoughtfully ahead to the challenges facing us in the future, such as the first step towards hybridization from 2023.”
To absolutely no one’s surprise, the best-selling Lamborghini by far was the Urus. The super SUV accounted for 4,834 units out of the total sales of 7,430 examples, up 7%. The Urus was followed by the Huracan, which “showed the greatest growth,” the Italian exotic car maker says, with 2,378 deliveries from January to September, up 11%. As for their flagship supercar, the Aventador, it came to the end of its life cycle in September, leaving the assembly line for good and bidding farewell to the naturally aspirated V12 engine too, as its successor is said to pack an electrified V12.
