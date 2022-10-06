Supercilious Lamborghini Huracan EVO Is So Cool It Can Only Be Seen Around Airplanes

Lamborghini has renewed its partnership with Bologna’s Guglielmo Marconi Airport in Italy, and as part of this collaboration, they have supplied a new follow-me car, which is as exotic as they come.
Sporting a fresh livery that combines yellow and black, bedecked by the Italian flag, and sporting emergency lights on the roof, the exotic in question is a Lamborghini Huracan EVO, which accompanies airplanes during takeoffs and landing. It is powered by the 631-hp and 443-lb-ft (600-Nm) of torque 5.2-liter V10, does the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, and maxes out at 202 mph (325 kph).
Besides supplying a new follow-me car to the airport, the Raging Bull has also introduced a bespoke VIP shuttle ride. This is a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini Urus, available via pre-booking at the airport’s VIP program YouFirst. The super SUV greets passengers on arrival, and on departure, taking them to and from the terminal “in utmost luxury,” the automaker says, enhancing the overall first-class experience.
“We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with Lamborghini, one of the excellences in this area that best represents what our region offers in terms of innovation, style and competitiveness," said the Bologna Airport General Manager and CEO, Nazareno Ventola. “This renewal has also led to the implementation of a new personalized service for our most demanding customers, which will allow them to enjoy the Lamborghini experience as soon as they step off the ‘plane: something unique that can only be found at Marconi.”
Also, part of the renewed partnership, which officially began back in 2013, the Sant’Agata Bolognese car firm’s exhibition space inside the passenger terminal has become a full-scale boutique. As one can imagine, some of their exotic models are on display there, and they are joined by the typical merchandise that includes an array of items, from scale models to gadgets.
Besides supplying a new follow-me car to the airport, the Raging Bull has also introduced a bespoke VIP shuttle ride. This is a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini Urus, available via pre-booking at the airport’s VIP program YouFirst. The super SUV greets passengers on arrival, and on departure, taking them to and from the terminal “in utmost luxury,” the automaker says, enhancing the overall first-class experience.
“We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with Lamborghini, one of the excellences in this area that best represents what our region offers in terms of innovation, style and competitiveness," said the Bologna Airport General Manager and CEO, Nazareno Ventola. “This renewal has also led to the implementation of a new personalized service for our most demanding customers, which will allow them to enjoy the Lamborghini experience as soon as they step off the ‘plane: something unique that can only be found at Marconi.”
Also, part of the renewed partnership, which officially began back in 2013, the Sant’Agata Bolognese car firm’s exhibition space inside the passenger terminal has become a full-scale boutique. As one can imagine, some of their exotic models are on display there, and they are joined by the typical merchandise that includes an array of items, from scale models to gadgets.