2023 Lamborghini Aventador Successor Going PHEV, Huracan’s Heir Rumored With V8 Engine

As Lamborghini wraps up Aventador production with the Countach and Ultimae special editions, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese is also putting the finishing touches on the next-generation flagship supercar. After many reports of an electrified front axle, V12 power, and plug-in hybridization, the Italian automaker has once again confirmed the obvious.
Stephan Winkelmann, the chief executive officer at Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., told CAR that production will start in 2023 with “a complete new V12 engine.” The company’s first series-production PHEV will be followed by Urus and Huracan successors in 2024. The CEO further confirmed V8 and V12 engines for the Urus and Aventador, but he didn’t spill the beans on what hides under the hood of the Huracan’s descendant.
“We are not yet disclosing what type of engine it's going to be, but it's a completely new engine, nothing in common with the Urus or Aventador engine.” Considering that Audi has confirmed the next-generation R8 with all-electric muscle instead of a hydrocarbon-guzzling V10, we shouldn’t be surprised if Lamborghini eyes an electric powertrain for its baby supercar.
On the other hand, Lamborghini can’t afford to lose the unmistakable sound of a supercar whereas the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt is backed up by a flurry of yawn-inducing cars and crossovers that fly off dealership forecourts. CAR understands the Huracan’s heir apparent will switch to a V8 developed by Lamborghini rather than Audi or Porsche, a brand-new V8 capable of redlining to 10,000 revolutions per minute and compatible with synthetic fuel. Including e-assistance, 850 horsepower are expected.
A fourth model is rumored as well, a rumor we’ve been hearing for quite a few years now. Remember the marvelous Estoque concept presented at the 2008 Paris Motor Show? Timing couldn’t have been worse due to the financial crisis, but obviously enough, the idea stuck with Lamborghini.
Considering that Porsche and Audi sell technically similar electric vehicles in the guise of the Taycan and e-tron GT, an electric grand tourer featuring the proud Raging Bull insignia would be within the realm of possibility.
