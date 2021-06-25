This Lamborghini Huracan EVO Is Bologna’s Airport New Exclusive Follow-Me Car

“Only in Italy” is a popular saying for good reason. After all, where else could you get the chance to admire a Lamborghini Huracán EVO performing airport duty? Granted, this isn’t just any airport, but the Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, and we all know that Bologna is one of the most famous regions in the world.
It was in 2013 when a historical partnership was launched - Automobili Lamborghini and Aeroporto G. Marconi di Bologna inaugurated a Lamborghini exhibition area near the main entry of the passenger terminal, and introduced the first premium and exclusive follow-me vehicle for the airport, at that time a Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4.
Now, it’s time for a Huracán EVO to become the airport’s latest follow-me car, marking the 7th anniversary of this partnership. What does this role entail? Well, it’s supposed to help arriving and departing aircraft, by guiding them back and forth to the parking area and taxiway. Not the most fitting job for a super sports car with an aspirated 640 HP, 5.2-liter V10 engine, you’d think, since none of its extreme qualities will be put to use.
Nonetheless, the Huracán EVO gets to dress up, so to speak, with the Lamborghini Centro Stile giving it a functional, but still unique look. The orange and military green color-combo might not be the most appealing, but it increases the vehicle’s visibility for the aircraft (plus, Arancione and Verde Turbine sound much more sophisticated). The flashing warning lights do take away some of its grandeur, but they are required for the job, along with the radio inside, which keeps it connected to the airport control tower.
And, since this particular Huracán EVO is mostly about looks, and not at all about power, its special design also features Italian-inspired elements, including a Follow Me in Our Beautiful Country inscription and Italian flag graphics.
If you happen to travel to Bologna this year, chances are you’ll be able to spot the new Lamborghini follow-me car in action. It’s set to operate at the Marconi Airport until January 7, 2022.
