Virtual 1967 Ford Mustang Arrives Slammed and Widebodied, Meets an Original Fastback

While some people only have eyes for the ICE future of the S650 seventh-generation Mustang, others are gladly mixing the original looks with contemporary attire. Or not?
Now that we know the 2024 Ford Mustang will remain an ICE-only affair for the immediate future, complete with EcoBoost, Coyote V8, and Dark Horse credentials, what comes next? For many, there can be only one (or two) Shelby models. Namely, the performance GT350 and high-performance GT500.
To others, though, a modern ‘Stang can only mean so much without proper, classic attire. So, there is never a shortage of vintage proposals. Both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm. Just recently, Emmanuel Brito, the digital artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, stopped in his CGI General Motors track after a trio of Pontiac GTO, Chevy Impala, and Chevelle SS muscle cars.
Then, he suddenly veered towards Blue Oval pastures of the favorite 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback CGI restomod color variety. Now, there is time for yet another quick journey of ‘67 wishful thinking discovery. This time around, the author did settle on a crimson outfit for the thoroughly modified, slammed, and wide-fender Ford Mustang restomod.
But there is just one digital issue. The pixel master again poses a conundrum for us the answer: “what team are you? Original or restomod (for this) 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback.” Well, if you allow our two cents on the matter, there is a simple answer: it depends on your POV. If something that looks and drives like the original from the late 1960s is all that matters, then by all means solely the original Fastback is the right one for you.
For me, though, and possibly for many others, the hypothetical restomod strikes the right balance between classy old-school looks and the modern credentials that are ripe for shaming contemporary sports cars…
To others, though, a modern ‘Stang can only mean so much without proper, classic attire. So, there is never a shortage of vintage proposals. Both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm. Just recently, Emmanuel Brito, the digital artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, stopped in his CGI General Motors track after a trio of Pontiac GTO, Chevy Impala, and Chevelle SS muscle cars.
Then, he suddenly veered towards Blue Oval pastures of the favorite 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback CGI restomod color variety. Now, there is time for yet another quick journey of ‘67 wishful thinking discovery. This time around, the author did settle on a crimson outfit for the thoroughly modified, slammed, and wide-fender Ford Mustang restomod.
But there is just one digital issue. The pixel master again poses a conundrum for us the answer: “what team are you? Original or restomod (for this) 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback.” Well, if you allow our two cents on the matter, there is a simple answer: it depends on your POV. If something that looks and drives like the original from the late 1960s is all that matters, then by all means solely the original Fastback is the right one for you.
For me, though, and possibly for many others, the hypothetical restomod strikes the right balance between classy old-school looks and the modern credentials that are ripe for shaming contemporary sports cars…