Mid-Size Kia Mohave Pickup Truck Feels Digitally Ready to Fight for the Tacoma’s Crown

Not long ago, a mysterious Kia pickup truck made its spy photo debut courtesy of our spy photographer partners. And we reckon it might be one of a couple of announced electric trucks for North America.
Meanwhile, the South Korean company, at the same time, revealed the updated 2023 Telluride mid-size flagship crossover SUV with additional standard comfort creatures and a base price hike to an MSRP of $35,690. But are these two events somehow connected?
Normally, if the EV pickup truck rumor pans out, they should not be. Alas, someone still thinks these two happenings might be related somehow. Probably. Anyway, they do reckon that something mid-size is definitely amiss here, even if only virtually – and solely with an ICE flavor instead of a sustainable EV.
So, here is Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining the upcoming Kia pickup, in ICE, and with an interesting new name. Remember the big body-on-frame mid-size Borrego SUV that was once on sale in North America before the much more popular Telluride took over with subtler crossover SUV duties?
Well, at home in South Korea it carries the Mohave nameplate and looks fashionably in line with the rest of the contemporary Kia lineup after two successive facelifts. Anyway, the pixel master wants the Mohave to take over from Borrego for its North American return and also morphs the SUV into a fresh mid-size pickup truck to fight the Toyota Tacoma king and its rivaling minions.
By the way, just in case the silhouette seems a bit familiar, it is because the CGI expert used the all-new Ford Ranger (VW Amarok’s sibling) as the base for the digital project and only afterward added visual elements from the current Kia Mohave to complete the new mid-size pickup truck looks. Cool or not?
