S650 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Trio Feels Surreal With Slammed and Widebody Attire

There is still no way of knowing what will happen with the Chevy Camaro past its 2023 model year, but we already know a little something about the inflection point.
Likewise, the Stellantis-ordered Dodge transformation into an EV brand means they are already preparing pony and muscle car fans for the sustainable transition to the nine power levels soon to be exhibited by the Charger Daytona SRT, in production form. Meanwhile, Ford is laughing its ICE belly aloud.
Or so it feels, given the ICE-exclusive promise of EcoBoost, Coyote V8, and Dark Horse credentials. But what about the high-performance Shelby versions? Well, logic dictates those are also coming sometime down the official line as a last hurrah of the crazy V8s. But what about those who are too impatient for the potentially long wait?
No worries, there is a solution for them, albeit only virtually. So, here is the digital artist better known as hycade on social media, who can easily be seen as a massive contemporary sports car fan, so a fresh GT500 (or three) was only CGI-normal for his YouTube channel. Of course, since we are dealing with a pixel master with an established cult following – even among custom diecast creators – there is also a little bit of signature DNA embedded with the digital project.
The CGI expert’s take on a potential seventh-generation S650 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 pack is quite spectacular, indeed. Dressed up in dark blue with white stripes, menacing green, or a subtle gray stealth attire, the hypothetical high-performance muscle cars also flaunt a thoroughly slammed attitude and the author’s spectacular widebody aerodynamic kit.
Other big and brawny, equally extreme elements are not missing in CGI action, either. Those include the massive cowl induction hood, the cool aftermarket-style wheels, the quad exhaust setup, and many more. Unfortunately, there is no hint of the (hopefully supercharged) V8 goodies hiding under the massive hoods. Alas, they still get our CGI hall pass, right?
