2023 Chevrolet Camaro Is Heading Into the Sunset, Here's When the Last One Will Be Built

The Chevy Camaro is one of the last of its kind, and sadly, the current generation will most likely be left without a successor. The 2024 model year would be the last one on the market, and the 2023 model year production is set to end soon.
With more muscle cars biting the dust or at least planning to go electric, it’s no wonder GM still ponders whether the Chevy Camaro deserves a follow-up. The jury’s still out on this one, but we wouldn’t hold our breath. The current six-generation Camaro is less than two years from retirement, and still, there’s no seven-gen prototype caught in testing by our photographers.
Rumor has it that the development of the seventh-generation Camaro has been abruptly terminated, casting doubts about its prospects. We believe the 2024 model year will be the last for the Bumble Bee unless GM will spin the name for an electric car of the future. GM has indicated that it intends to transition to an all-electric future as early as 2035, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see an electric sedan or even a sportscar inheriting the Camaro nameplate. Better so than be forgotten.
If you like the Camaro and still want to get your hands on one 2023 example, you better act fast. According to GM Authority’s sources, production of the 2023 Chevy Camaro will end on August 3, next year, but GM will stop taking orders for the 2023 Camaro in June. The time difference should allow Chevrolet to complete all the orders until the production ends at the GM Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan.
The 2024 Chevrolet Camaro will probably start production in September or even earlier, depending on the retooling needed for the updated model year. We know GM prepares a special edition or a farewell package to end production with a bang, and GM Authority thinks it might be called “the Heritage Edition.” It’s a fitting name for a muscle car that populated the dreams of many generations.
