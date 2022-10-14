Acura/Honda NSXs Get Treated to Slammed Widebody Restomod Kits, We Go Bananas

When it comes to virtual automotive artists, no automaker is safe. And, since any brand is a major target, it would be quite logical that the ones starting with the first letter of the alphabet will get their fair share of CGIs.
Especially when said carmaker also loves to play with the letters of the alphabet, churning out stuff like MDX, RDX, TLX, and - above all - the NSX. Of course, you guessed correctly. This time, we are going to discuss some Acura wishful thinking. Or, maybe, it is actually a Honda CGI?
Well, since we are dealing with the original version of the NSX, any of these Japanese brands work just fine. The badge is less important, frankly. What matters most is that the virtual artist better known as hycade on social media can easily be seen as a massive contemporary sports car fan but can also dabble with vintage stuff like the Toyota Supra A80, and whatnot.
Just recently, he has been missing the CGI action for some time after imagining an ensemble feature for his Audi RS 8 Sedan and Avant virtual unicorns. But, as it turns out, that was all for a good digital reason. “I’ve been looking forward to showing you the NSX for so long, and, now, it’s finally finished! Although I’ve been working on it for weeks, I’m only now seeing it in its full glory, just like you!... and I’m totally in love!” reads the caption for the latest digital presentation video.
And the feature embedded below clearly shows that he was not joking, as we are dealing with no less than six (slightly) different versions of his latest work, the Acura/Honda NSX with the signature ‘hycade’ body kit. All the usual suspects – and then some more – are present and accounted for, including the thoroughly slammed atmosphere and a bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit (with or without a jet-fighter-style double rear wing!), plus the appropriate sets of deep-dish aftermarket wheels for each of the six paintjobs.
Well, since we are dealing with the original version of the NSX, any of these Japanese brands work just fine. The badge is less important, frankly. What matters most is that the virtual artist better known as hycade on social media can easily be seen as a massive contemporary sports car fan but can also dabble with vintage stuff like the Toyota Supra A80, and whatnot.
Just recently, he has been missing the CGI action for some time after imagining an ensemble feature for his Audi RS 8 Sedan and Avant virtual unicorns. But, as it turns out, that was all for a good digital reason. “I’ve been looking forward to showing you the NSX for so long, and, now, it’s finally finished! Although I’ve been working on it for weeks, I’m only now seeing it in its full glory, just like you!... and I’m totally in love!” reads the caption for the latest digital presentation video.
And the feature embedded below clearly shows that he was not joking, as we are dealing with no less than six (slightly) different versions of his latest work, the Acura/Honda NSX with the signature ‘hycade’ body kit. All the usual suspects – and then some more – are present and accounted for, including the thoroughly slammed atmosphere and a bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit (with or without a jet-fighter-style double rear wing!), plus the appropriate sets of deep-dish aftermarket wheels for each of the six paintjobs.