Widebody Toyota GR Supra Meets Slammed A80 in “Deepfake” Walkaround Comparison

Much has been said about how Toyota chose to continue the iconic Supra nameplate. Controversial as it may be, the new GR Supra probably still feels at home in the company of the legendary A80. At least virtually.
Without any intention to upset the classic Supra purists, one can easily say that most of the hype surrounding the series is not owed to its initial trio of generations. The nameplate was born in 1978 and the A40/A50, A60, and A70 iterations lived a quiet sports car life without making too much fuss about it.
Then, as the technologically advanced 1990s and 2000s allowed widespread dissemination of the JDM tuning culture, the hype surrounding any Supra Mk4 simply exploded. Of course, popular culture had a crucial role in helping with propaganda. Naturally, after the 2002 to 2019 hiatus, Toyota’s partnership with BMW to create the 2020+ model year GR Supra was seen as highly controversial.
But there is at least one virtual artist that feels a J29/DB GR Supra might feel right at home in the company of the epic A80 predecessor. Naturally, since we are dealing with a digital project, everything happens with at least one twist. A slammed widebody one.
The pixel master better known as hycade on social media has done the most logical thing possible in his virtual world: set an A80 and Mk5 Supra side-by-side. This might easily pass as a “deepfake” walkaround video (embedded below), given the real-world backgrounds. Luckily, no one is going to be fooled here, as the GR Supra and turbo A80 have proprietary, outrageous looks. And we are pretty happy about that.
Anyway, a keen observer might notice an interesting thing. Both the GR and Supra Mk4 are not new creations. Instead, the former was slammed and dressed up with a “JDM Batmobile” widebody kit almost a year ago. The latter is fresher off the digital cooking pot, though. After all, as far as we can tell, we are dealing with the artist’s previous “Stage 1” A80 Toyota Supra Turbo. Well, we are still waiting on the promised “something even crazier!”
