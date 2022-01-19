Volkswagen and Bosch Form Alliance to Industrialize Battery Cell Manufacturing

The Volkswagen Group and Bosch have signed a memorandum of understanding in order to jointly explore the establishment of a European battery equipment solution provider. The joint venture will look to supply integrated battery production systems, as well as ramp-up and maintenance support for battery cell manufacturers.
The memorandum was signed earlier this week by Thomas Schmall, member of the Board of Management in charge of Technology at the VW Group, and Rolf Najork, member of the Board of Management of Robert Bosch Group.
By working together, the two industry giants aim to supply the entire range of processes and components needed for the large-scale manufacturing of battery cells and systems, in a bid to meet industry demand, which is growing by the minute.
In Europe alone, various companies are looking to build battery cell factories with a total yearly capacity of roughly 700 gigawatt-hours by 2030.
Both VW and Bosch want to establish themselves as leaders in the world of e-mobility, with the former being such an accomplished carmaker and soon-to-be major battery cell manufacturer. Bosch meanwhile will provide the know-how in terms of factory automation and systems integration.
“Europe has the unique chance to become a global battery powerhouse in the years to come. There is a strong and growing demand for all aspects of battery production, including the equipment of new gigafactories,” said Schmall.
“Volkswagen and Bosch will explore opportunities to develop and shape this novel, multibillion-euro industry in Europe. Our decision to actively engage in the vertical integration of the battery-making value chain will tap considerable new profit pools. Setting out to establish a fully localized European supply chain for e-mobility made in Europe certainly marks a rare opportunity in business history.”
At this stage, neither VW nor Bosch has stated publicly how much they’re willing to invest in this joint venture.
