2026 Audi F1 Car Rendering Imagines Potential Title Challenger

As opposed to Mercedes-Benz and BMW, the Volkswagen Group never had the opportunity to compete in the great circus. Be that as it may, 2026 is expected to be the year Audi will join the roster together with Porsche.
Rumored to power McLaren and Red Bull, the Volkswagen Group-owned brands haven’t made their intentions clear thus far. But on the other hand, there is tremendous evidence that Audi may sign the dotted line in March.
Even though Porsche still evaluates the decision to commit, Audi chief executive officer Markus Duesmann and development chief Oliver Hoffmann made it clear they’re serious. “We are now close to the finish line. Recently, we saw another milestone being reached – the first draft of the technical, sporting, and financial regulations [for the 2026 F1 season].”
Given these circumstances, British pixel artist Sean Bull Design has rendered a speculative livery concept for the single-seater Audi. Licensed by Race Sim Studio, the 3D model envisions the 2022 car with a black paint job and iridescent decals of many potential sponsors. In no particular order, these are Bosch, Castrol EDGE, DHL, Mahle, and the Schaeffler Group.
The ominous-looking racecar further boasts Audi Sport and e-tron decals, referencing the four-ringed automaker’s performance division and their all-electric vehicle lineup. Don’t, however, think for a single moment that Formula 1 is going electric ‘cause that’s why Formula E currently exists.
In addition to the 2022 rules that are meant to provide closer and more sustainable racing, the 2026 powertrain rules are based on four distinct pillars. First and foremost, the MGU-K element will be eliminated to reduce complexity. Secondly, there will be a power unit cost cap that will level the playing field, therefore aiding newcomers such as the Volkswagen Group.
The FIA has also retained the 1.6-liter displacement of the V6 engine, and finally, the hybrid system will be upgraded to 350 kW (469 hp/476 ps).
