Unofficial 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata NE Has Alfa Romeo and RX Concept Rotary Visions

Although it sports a certain timeless allure, just four generations have passed over Mazda’s legendary MX-5 Miata. Born in 1989 and still in production, these iterations have consecutive internal designations.
The original Mazda roadster has the NA label, followed by NB, NC, and the current ND iteration. Coincidence or not, the latter was unveiled back in 2014 and has started manufacturing since 2015. Back then, Mazda was also mesmerizing the world of rotary car fans with the flamboyant RX-Vision concept.
Presented at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show, it was also upgraded to virtual racing car credentials via the Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept, which is currently available for the Gran Turismo Sport video game. Interestingly, it was announced back in 2019, around the same time when Mazda was refreshing the iconic MX-5 Miata with the ND2 series.
Not trying to hint there is an implied connection between these two models. Albeit both are credited with making a lot of sports car proselytes for Mazda. Anyway, Andras Veres, the virtual artist better known as andras.s.veres on social media, has cooked up a fake launch event for the NE generation of Mazda's icon. And the CGI expert certainly connected the MX-5 to RX-Vision dots.
With a little Alfa Romeo styling inspiration, probably just for good measure. Now, unfortunately, there is just one precarious POV to discuss here. It is badly lit and does not even portray the unofficial 2023 MX-5 Miata (NE) in all its RX-Vision/Alfa Romeo glory. Too bad. Because it might have had a chance of making a rotary case for itself. Even if only a virtual one...
Now, all we are left with is the current, 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Luckily, the Japanese automaker has prepared a new update (aka ND3) and slipped banned F1 tech from the 1990s in the form of a system called Kinematic Posture Control. Meaning it’s going to be even more fun to drive...
