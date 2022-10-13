Wide BMW 635 CSi and Low Toyota Supra A70 Gang Up in Tokyo’s CGI Undergrounds

Barn finds have become the Holy Grail of classic automotive enthusiasts these days, and vintage fans cannot seem to get enough of them. But someday, these discoveries might dry out.
One can easily imagine this classic car treasure hunt will one day reach its limits – there are only so many derelict estates and hidden barns around the world when you come to think about it. No worries, there are also garages, underground parking lots, and whatnot, so the party might actually go on forever.
This is also because there is unlimited potential for such inquisitive adventures not only in the real world but also across the virtual realm. Here, let us give you a cool example. So, meet Walter Kim, the virtual artist better known for his Gundam concepts and as walter_kim_213 on social media, who now also has an ensemble of wild BMW and Toyota swings.
Everything started not long ago with the pixel master imagining an A70 Toyota Supra restomod. Of course, this Mk3 was unlike any other before it and quickly morphed into a dark and menacing Black Edition V8-swapped monster featuring a thoroughly slammed attitude and a bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit atmosphere.
Then, just recently, the CGI expert decided the Darth Vader-style attitude adjustment could also befit a vintage Euro hero, dubbed the BMW 635 CSi ‘Sharknose’ Concept after it was inspired by the mid-1970s BMW 3.0 CSL Group 5 racer. Interestingly, the latter also got a quick ‘Yamagata’ nickname when it traveled for a CGI underground garage photo shoot.
As it turns out, the calling was awarded because the ‘Sharknose’ decided to become a “boostgang crew member” alongside the aforementioned Toyota Supra A70 and their digital headquarters is now somewhere in a secluded parking lot in Tokyo, Japan. Well, no one can say they did not see the ninja ideas coming from a CGI mile away, right?
