R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R Looks so Digitally Peachy When Slammed and Widebody

Caught in a whirlwind of real-world projects – as he is also the Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs – this virtual automotive artist has taken a big break from his CGI darlings. Alas, we still remember his passion for digital JDM builds.
A true rendering to reality automotive designer, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, also has a major crush on anything with Japanese DNA or living according to the aftermarket JDM percepts. So, his social media reel is usually (when not working too hard in real life, like now) riddled with RX-7s, Skylines (with or without GT-R), and other slammed and widebody stuff that would make Liberty Walk or Rocket Bunny (also known as Pandem) brimming with CGI pride.
Every now and then, though, he also likes to dabble with the artsy side of the JDM lifestyle. Such was the case not too long ago when the CGI expert cooked up a stunning digital take on the third (out of five, plus the separate R35) generation, R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R. And, naturally, many people will feel that it looks peachy, though not just because it has a copiously slammed and thoroughly widebody aero kit atmosphere.
Sure, that too, along with the beautiful, classic-white, and oh-so contrasting deep-dish aftermarket wheels, which all bode too well with the virtual ‘Peaches’ paintjob. Not bad at all, the idea of such a lovely hue mixing with the brawny attitude of an aftermarket R32 Skyline GT-R, right? But even if that is not your fruity JDM flavor, no worries, as we have other CGI solutions.
Then, maybe one would more likely fancy a dark European ‘Batmobile,’ courtesy of Walter Kim, the virtual artist better known for his Gundam concepts and as walter_kim_213 on social media. After taking a stunningly wild swing at an A70 restomod, he is back with another black beauty – a ‘BMW Sharknose 635CSi Concept’ (embedded second below) that was inspired by mid-1970s BMW 3.0 CSL Group 5 machines.
Every now and then, though, he also likes to dabble with the artsy side of the JDM lifestyle. Such was the case not too long ago when the CGI expert cooked up a stunning digital take on the third (out of five, plus the separate R35) generation, R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R. And, naturally, many people will feel that it looks peachy, though not just because it has a copiously slammed and thoroughly widebody aero kit atmosphere.
Sure, that too, along with the beautiful, classic-white, and oh-so contrasting deep-dish aftermarket wheels, which all bode too well with the virtual ‘Peaches’ paintjob. Not bad at all, the idea of such a lovely hue mixing with the brawny attitude of an aftermarket R32 Skyline GT-R, right? But even if that is not your fruity JDM flavor, no worries, as we have other CGI solutions.
Then, maybe one would more likely fancy a dark European ‘Batmobile,’ courtesy of Walter Kim, the virtual artist better known for his Gundam concepts and as walter_kim_213 on social media. After taking a stunningly wild swing at an A70 restomod, he is back with another black beauty – a ‘BMW Sharknose 635CSi Concept’ (embedded second below) that was inspired by mid-1970s BMW 3.0 CSL Group 5 machines.