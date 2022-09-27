Wide and Wild Ford Mustang GT “Velocity” Hides a Twin-Turbo 5.2L Aluminator Secret

The all-new, seventh-generation S650 Ford Mustang might be every ICE sports car fan’s dream and an environmentalist’s nightmare, but at least there is one category of fans who do not care about the ICE vs. EV wars.
The aftermarket realm enthusiasts only have eyes for better (stanced) wheels, powerful engine upgrades, widebody aerodynamic kits, carbon fiber parts, and – of course – a thoroughly slammed atmosphere. But the S650 iteration is not yet on sale. So at least for now, we must contend with all that in the virtual world.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, a great case in point for a thoroughly slammed and copiously widebody 2024 Ford Mustang (as all JDM muscle cars should be) can be made here courtesy of Taehee Tim Lee, the automotive 3D artist better known as timthespy on social media.
The pixel master has finally caught the S650 fever and quickly embarked on an extreme aftermarket journey by way of his signature “Velocity” specification. As per tradition, the 2024 Ford Mustang is dressed up in CGI Satin Black, features a nice set of round LED lights down below, and also allows the author to express his CGI feelings according to the model sitting under the digital brush.
And, as it turns out, the S650 ‘Stang has conjured quite the extreme sentiment. Notice the stanced five-spoke wheels, the crimson brake calipers, the slammed atmosphere, the ultra-widebody aerodynamic kit, the new exhaust setup, as well as the humongous intercooler up front. And that would still only be half of the CGI story!
This is because the pixel master also envisioned a carbon fiber hood to hide the tuning goodies, as the Mustang GT has dropped the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 lifestyle in favor of a monster swap that involves the arrival of a twin-turbo 5.2-liter Aluminator V8 secret under the teardrop hood!
