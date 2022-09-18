Ford Surprised Everyone With Dark Horse Mustangs, Should Stingrays Start to Worry?

While Stellantis is steering all its Americana brands in the EV revolution direction and GM is missing the Camaro action because of its C8 infatuation, Ford has ‘quietly’ prepared an ICE strike.
Well, quietly was used as a figure of speech, especially considering all the commotion surrounding the 2024 Ford Mustang introduction at the 2022 North American International Auto Show – remember the generational Drive Home that preceded The Stampede? But they did have quite a few surprises in store (Mustangs at Le Mans!).
For example, the Mustang EcoBoost coupe and convertible differ from the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 Mustang GT siblings in what looks like a three-tier family from now on. This is because alongside has also appeared an entire flagship Dark Horse family (complete with street and S/R track-only versions), and that is before we count on the upcoming Shelby GT goodies.
Frankly, it seems like Ford delivered a genius strike when it allowed the seventh-generation Mustang to be the last call effort for the ICE-powered pony and muscle cars. Speaking of last calls, the collectible Dodges will only be available for the 2023 model year, so the Blue Oval head honchos probably hedged their bets on slower sales for the outgoing S550 Mustang this year and the next ahead of a potential delivery explosion of the EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse variety.
I think it’s probably the right thing to do if they wanted to drag their EV revolution just a little bit – as Mustang Mach-E sales are still great, and they will probably start updating the crossover EV with S650 Mustang elements pretty soon. As for Dodge, it seems like the future is set in Charger Daytona SRT Concept stone, and we can only ask what will happen with the Challenger nameplate if the production EV keeps the two-door format.
Dodge are about to go their separate ICE-exclusive and full EV ways, at least for the time being. So, where does that leave General Motors? In a world of trouble, if you ask me, considering the mystery surrounding the fate of a potential seventh-generation Chevy Camaro.
Right now, they seem to be in full limbo because they are infatuated with the C8 Corvette, and the attention is also on Chevy Silverado, Equinox, and Blazer EVs. To be honest, I am starting to think that next-gen Camaro EV crossover SUV rumors were nothing but vaporware since GM is already going the dynamic route with the Blazer Super Sport EV moniker. And that leaves them only with a potential four-door Camaro sedan EV transformation.
But that may be a dying route where only liftback Tesla Model S (Plaid) and 3s can outperform anything else currently on the market. Plus, if I try to extrapolate the Dark Horse goodies, which make this Mustang the “most track-capable 5.0-liter V8 street-legal Mustang ever,” we might be able to read between the autocross and time attack lines to understand that Ford might have set its eager sights on the C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray, as well.
Sure, it remains to be seen how well the two stack up against each other both on winding tracks and on quarter-mile dragstrips. But Ford probably made sure it will have at least an underdog’s fighting chance when all the standard (such as the bespoke Tremec six-speed, MagneRide, P Zeros) and optional goodies (Handling Package, Carbon Revolution carbon fiber wheels, etc.) combine to form a powerful yet premium-looking menace.
Last, but not least, the one unanswered question that could make or break its success is simple, though: what are the total costs of going the full Dark Horse way?
