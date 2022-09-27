Virtual Chevy Silverado ZR2 Refresh Has OBS Flavor Thanks to Stacked Headlights

Probably in anticipation of Blue Oval’s premiere of the fifth-generation 2024 Ford Super Duty that (at the time of print) is mere hours away, Chevrolet tried to snatch the spotlight with the 2024 Silverado HD.
The heavy-duty truck just went official, and the biggest change (aside from cosmetic upgrades and the new High Country Midnight Edition appearance package) is the arrival of a more powerful, 470-hp 6.6-liter Duramax V8 turbo diesel engine. But what about the ‘normal’ Silverado, doesn’t it deserve a little bit of love, as well, even if only virtually?
No worries, as Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, sure knows how to juggle our car dreams, and now CGI cooks a second facelift for the regular Silverado, as well. Of course, everyone remembers that General Motors already took care of the refresh in the real world, as the 2022 model year Silverado came to the market with a new front fascia, an updated interior, and an all-new trim level, the off-road-focused and V8-toting ZR2.
This is precisely the one that got treated to a few CGI changes to try and make it “better.” Most of them are subtle and relate to the front end alone – which is where the digital magic happens by removing the winding style of the headlights and making the humongous black plastic grille piece a little more subtle. Interestingly, the author – who, by no coincidence, is a major fan of the 1980s and 1990s classics, as well as GM’s G-body models – went in the CGI direction of stacked lights for his unofficial Silverado ZR2 refresh.
And, without even saying, this clearly pays homage to the beloved C/K truck series, especially the fourth-generation models (dubbed OBS – old/original body style by the fan base), not just the direct second-gen Silverado influence. Which, as it turns out – based on the comments – was the right CGI brush stroke to make it highly desirable!
No worries, as Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, sure knows how to juggle our car dreams, and now CGI cooks a second facelift for the regular Silverado, as well. Of course, everyone remembers that General Motors already took care of the refresh in the real world, as the 2022 model year Silverado came to the market with a new front fascia, an updated interior, and an all-new trim level, the off-road-focused and V8-toting ZR2.
This is precisely the one that got treated to a few CGI changes to try and make it “better.” Most of them are subtle and relate to the front end alone – which is where the digital magic happens by removing the winding style of the headlights and making the humongous black plastic grille piece a little more subtle. Interestingly, the author – who, by no coincidence, is a major fan of the 1980s and 1990s classics, as well as GM’s G-body models – went in the CGI direction of stacked lights for his unofficial Silverado ZR2 refresh.
And, without even saying, this clearly pays homage to the beloved C/K truck series, especially the fourth-generation models (dubbed OBS – old/original body style by the fan base), not just the direct second-gen Silverado influence. Which, as it turns out – based on the comments – was the right CGI brush stroke to make it highly desirable!