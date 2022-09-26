Imagined 3-Door Ferrari Purosangue Feels Like a 715-HP Shooting Brake Hot Hatch

Internally dubbed Type F175, the Ferrari Purosangue is the Italian ultra-luxury manufacturer’s first-ever crossover SUV, even if the company does not want to call it a sport utility vehicle.
It is also their first production four-door in the automaker’s long and heralded history, plus a true V12 hoot. A naturally aspirated one, complete with a 6.5-liter F140IA engine and eight-speed DCT, plus some 715 hp on tap, to make sure it trumps both Rolls-Royce’s Cullinan and even the latest 657-hp Lambo Urus Performante rivals.
Interestingly, the Ferrari SUV sits comfortably in between them – so we could name it an ultra-luxury super-SUV because it is as nimble as the Lambo foe and as elegant as its coach-door Rolls competitor. Plus, it even has the latter’s suicide-style doors to support the claims. Although, it seems that it can also make do without them, even if only digitally.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, here is a great case in point arriving courtesy of the virtual artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media, who has decided to switch his CGI focus away from the S650 Mustang series to pure European bloodlines. This thoroughbred comes with a Purosangue twist, and it could serve just as well as the perfect V12 companion for either Shooting Brake fans or Hot Hatch enthusiasts. Or, perhaps, for both, who knows?
Anyway, this is merely wishful thinking, unfortunately. After all, a three-door Ferrari Purosangue dressed up in ritzy orange does not look half bad in this digital art project – even though we only have one POV, the traditional front three-quarters pose to discuss. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, especially if we think that a shorter wheelbase will make it nimbler, and a lower center of gravity could do wonders for its maneuverability?
