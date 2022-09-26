Next-Gen Jeep Compass Turns Electrified and Stylish, Threats the Grand Cherokee

Not long ago, Stellantis moved its EV revolution attention away from Dodge and well into Jeep territory. Naturally, the reverberations of the decision continue to cause ripple waves across the realms.
In the real world, Jeep does not come with last calls like its corporate Dodge sibling. Instead, they are promising electrified versions of its products across the board faster than 2025, as well as four all-new electric SUVs. Some of the latter are already known. Those will be the Europe-bound little Avenger, as well as the North American Recon (an EV Wrangler, sort of) and Wagoneer S.
The former is rugged and ready for any off-road adventure while the other is stylish and suited for ritzy mall crawling, if you ask us. And it is also prone to giving folks some novel ideas about the future of the rest of the lineup, even if only virtually. So, in between a Ford Mustang sedan (sporty version 2.0) and a shady ICE Mustang GT SUV, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, again tries to make sure no one gets bored with his quirky Stellantis ideas.
Luckily, he abandoned – solely for a moment, just like it was the case with the Toyota Stout unibody compact pickup truck, probably – the European-flavored Fiat and Citroen digital thoughts in favor of a Mopar dream. Thus, the CGI expert imagined the unofficial next-generation Jeep Compass. However, unlike the first couple of generations, this does not look like a compact crossover SUV to us, anymore.
And it’s not without probable cause, as the author admits he modeled the hypothetical third generation based on the mid-size Grand Cherokee while also snatching the electrified and stylish DNA from the recent Jeep Wagoneer S full-EV introduction. Alas, this one still keeps its ICE credentials, as far as we can tell – or perhaps it comes with the promised hybridization?
The former is rugged and ready for any off-road adventure while the other is stylish and suited for ritzy mall crawling, if you ask us. And it is also prone to giving folks some novel ideas about the future of the rest of the lineup, even if only virtually. So, in between a Ford Mustang sedan (sporty version 2.0) and a shady ICE Mustang GT SUV, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, again tries to make sure no one gets bored with his quirky Stellantis ideas.
Luckily, he abandoned – solely for a moment, just like it was the case with the Toyota Stout unibody compact pickup truck, probably – the European-flavored Fiat and Citroen digital thoughts in favor of a Mopar dream. Thus, the CGI expert imagined the unofficial next-generation Jeep Compass. However, unlike the first couple of generations, this does not look like a compact crossover SUV to us, anymore.
And it’s not without probable cause, as the author admits he modeled the hypothetical third generation based on the mid-size Grand Cherokee while also snatching the electrified and stylish DNA from the recent Jeep Wagoneer S full-EV introduction. Alas, this one still keeps its ICE credentials, as far as we can tell – or perhaps it comes with the promised hybridization?