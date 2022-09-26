Ram 1500 TRX Side-Loads the Ford Raptor R Without Even Breaking a CGI Squat

While in the real world both Ram and Ford are preparing to duke it out across the full-size pickup truck electric playing field with the Lightning and 1500 EV, over across the virtual realm there is nothing but TRX versus Raptor R bonanza. And jokes plus ironies, of course.
This is because when Ford – at long last – introduced the first-ever 2023 F-150 Raptor R with a V8 engine to fight the Ram 1500 TRX king of the OEM pickup trucks, it also did a double fault. And just like in tennis, it might not only lose a crucial point, but it could even forfeit the entire off-road rock-crawling, dune-bashing pickup truck game.
It all comes down to a couple of major things. First is the fact that Blue Oval engineers seemingly missed the whole idea and delivered the Raptor R’s supercharged V8 just shy of the 702-horsepower rival. Secondly, the pricing shows absolute greed: a $109k Raptor R is more than $28k (at the time of print) over the already pricey Ram 1500 TRX!
So, naturally, folks are not happy about it. Alas, they can see the humorous silver lining, even if only virtually. But there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, a great case in point could be made here courtesy of Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who cooked this quick 3D rendering in between commissioned work.
In it, the pixel master shows an industrial setting with a sand-toned Ram 1500 TRX and a gray-hued Ford F-150 Raptor R looking all CGI-casual about it. But there is a big catch, as the mighty Mopar pickup truck is side-loaded and wants to carry the Raptor R without even so much as breaking a sweat – or a squat, considering the leveled rear suspension setup.
Of course, this is merely wishful thinking and another fine irony from the author towards the Ford Raptor R’s pricing. Alas, that also quickly sparked a full joke reel about Ford’s well-known reliability issues…
