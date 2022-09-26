Wiesmann Thunderball Order Books Open, Customer Deliveries to Start in 2024

Wiesmann unveiled its so-called Project Thunderball back in April, claiming this fully electric roadster could cover up to 311 miles (500 km) on a single charge. Prices will start at 300,000 euros ($290,000) and the first customer deliveries are expected to begin in 2024.
Customers can register their interest in Project Thunderball on the carmaker’s official website, where they can also secure a place on the customer reservations list.
The vehicle made its global debut at the amfAR Gala in Cannes and according to Wiesmann themselves, it will be the world’s first fully electric luxury roadster. Of course, its styling might not be to everyone’s liking, but if you appreciate retro looks and battery electric technology, then this really might just be the car for you.
Project Thunderball will be crafted from advanced carbon fiber, weighing just over 3,747 lbs (1,700 kg). It’s not exactly low-weight, but the power-to-weight ratio is strong (5.5 lbs / hp). Speaking of power, we’re dealing with 670 hp (680 ps) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque, which is enough for a 0-60 mph (97 kph) acceleration time of less than three seconds.
We’re still not sure what its top speed is, but if you only want to go to 124 mph (200 kph), you can get there from a standstill in just 8.9 seconds. Not too shabby.
“Project Thunderball is the car that will bring Wiesmann into the new electrified era,” said Wiesmann CEO, Roheen Berry.
“Since revealing the car in April we have seen an overwhelming response from potential customers. The car is driving beautifully and our investment in the technology such as the regenerative breaking and latest battery technology has paid off. The Wiesmann brand not only has such a storied and wonderful past and legacy, but a bright and exciting future ahead of it.”
The Wiesmann Thunderball will go into production at the company’s “Gecko” factory in Dulmen, Germany.
The vehicle made its global debut at the amfAR Gala in Cannes and according to Wiesmann themselves, it will be the world’s first fully electric luxury roadster. Of course, its styling might not be to everyone’s liking, but if you appreciate retro looks and battery electric technology, then this really might just be the car for you.
Project Thunderball will be crafted from advanced carbon fiber, weighing just over 3,747 lbs (1,700 kg). It’s not exactly low-weight, but the power-to-weight ratio is strong (5.5 lbs / hp). Speaking of power, we’re dealing with 670 hp (680 ps) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque, which is enough for a 0-60 mph (97 kph) acceleration time of less than three seconds.
We’re still not sure what its top speed is, but if you only want to go to 124 mph (200 kph), you can get there from a standstill in just 8.9 seconds. Not too shabby.
“Project Thunderball is the car that will bring Wiesmann into the new electrified era,” said Wiesmann CEO, Roheen Berry.
“Since revealing the car in April we have seen an overwhelming response from potential customers. The car is driving beautifully and our investment in the technology such as the regenerative breaking and latest battery technology has paid off. The Wiesmann brand not only has such a storied and wonderful past and legacy, but a bright and exciting future ahead of it.”
The Wiesmann Thunderball will go into production at the company’s “Gecko” factory in Dulmen, Germany.