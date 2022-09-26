2024 Ford Mustang GT SUV Forgets About EV Mach-E, Thinks ICE Still Reigns Supreme

The 2024 Ford Mustang, now almost ready to arrive as a seventh-generation pony and muscle car, has elicited a lot of attention from the world’s automotive enthusiasts.
Both in the real world, where everyone is talking about its ICE potential – with or without a hybrid version, and with or without that locked ECU giving tuning companies big headaches. As well as across the virtual realm, where digital automotive artists are having their merry way with the iconic nameplate.
They sometimes do it for the right reasons and other times for all the wrong ones. But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have yet another Mustang SUV transformation example to discuss. This one is coming courtesy of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who is currently having an S650 Ford Mustang blast – for so many wrong reasons.
The pixel master initiated the Blue Oval CGI series with a Mustang sedan and the four-door was almost nothing more than a Lincoln Zephyr with different badges – while it also gave out some distinct Peugeot 508 feelings. Then the CGI expert did something worse, as version 2.0 dropped the in-house copycat motif for a blatant Mustang GT high-performance limousine morphing using the Audi RS e-tron GT quattro DNA!
Now, the unofficial piggybacking continues with a potential 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sports SUV that not only forgets about the full EV Mustang Mach-E’s existence. But it also thinks ICE still reigns supreme while blatantly stealing the already quirky styling cues of the British-Chinese Lotus Eletre! Luckily, this is merely wishful thinking. And even if it weren’t, we sure hope that Ford would have enough respect for itself and the entire world to not copy any of the SUVs that are already out there!
