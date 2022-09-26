autoevolution
3-Door Honda Civic Type R Sounds Like the Acura Brother We Want, but Cannot Have

26 Sep 2022, 05:44 UTC
The fact that Acura’s fifth generation in North America is nothing more than a glorified eleventh-gen Honda Civic Si (according to some) continues to spark debates even months after its release.
Sure, just as many fans think there is more to the newly reintroduced five-door liftback that replaced the ailing ILX sedan, though many folks cannot help but dream of the alternate universe where Honda allowed its premium division to have it as a three-door liftback coupe, as per beloved tradition. Anyway, a few can also do something about it, even if only virtually.

So, here is Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who again interrupts his signature “Touring the world!” periplus because of the Civic Type R and its way of giving Acura ideas to the imaginative. Recently, he played with a Honda Civic Type R Tourer fantasy, and that one made the CGI expert rekindle the Acura Integra Coupe experience all over again.

But now it is time to “release a three-door Honda Civic Type R Coupe for the first time in its history.” After all, if you cannot have the Acura Integra as a three-door liftback, then perhaps the sixth-generation high-performance Hot Hatch will be more willing to play digital ball. And it is a virtual game, indeed, complete with all the necessary changes to make it believable.

Unfortunately, although the author has a talent for bringing these digital models as close to life as possible, this is merely wishful thinking. Otherwise, it would have been a hoot with the 2.0-liter K20C1 turbocharged inline-four and 315 horsepower (even 325 hp at home in Japan), right? So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or is this superfluous as the five-door is just as fine of a tarmac hero?




