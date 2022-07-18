2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Challenges Ram 1500 TRX With 700 HP, Costs $109,145

More on this:

1 Certain LPG-Converted Ford Trucks Recalled Over Corroding Fuel Lines

2 NFL's Laremy Tunsil's New Ford F-250 Super Duty Looks Imposing on Massive Wheels

3 Porsche 918 Gets an Unofficial Facelift, Shelby GT350R Acts As the Donor Car

4 The Devil Wears Red in Germany, Disguises Itself as a Ford Mustang

5 NASCARV Is the Most Exciting Yet Challenging Virtual Endeavour for Any RV Fan