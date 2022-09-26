Manly Ford Mustang GT Shows 4-Door Sedan Potential, Also a Big ICE vs. EV Catch

We are hearing all sorts of good and unwelcome news about the S650, seventh-generation Ford Mustang, but there is at least one category of fans who do not even care about what the OEM ideas because they have their own.
For example, diehard ICE aficionados were probably relieved that Mike Levine said there will be no S650 hybrid Mustang, even though the Detroit automaker has patented a hybrid V8 powertrain. On the other hand, the current Shelby GT500 has been discontinued from the 2023 model year lineup, and the upcoming 2024 ‘Stang has a locked ECU that – just like with the C8 Corvette Stingray – severely limits the tuning potential.
Meanwhile, virtual automotive artists do not even care about these ‘mundane’ issues and only have eyes for their Mustang transformations. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, there is a good case in point to be made here courtesy of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, who returns to his previous CGI idea of cooking up a Ford Mustang limousine.
Yep, a family-sized ‘Stang – but a true passenger car, not a crossover like the real world’s Mustang Mach-E zero-emissions SUV. There have been several potential Mustang sedan iterations flaunted around the digital realm, but this CGI expert wants a manlier 2.0 version and has even resorted to dirty CGI tricks to obtain it. In an interesting twist of the brand-new ICE vs. EV wars, this virtual artist has cooked up the performance Ford Mustang S650 on the virtual backbones of a full EV.
And that would be the Audi RS e-tron GT quattro! Thus, what we have here is a former EV sedan that morphed into an ICE-happy Ford Mustang four-door! And you know what? The sad thing is that – at least from the front – it looks highly desirable. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or do we veto this blatant copycat?
