Full Electric Ram 1500 Pickup Truck Gets Unofficially Portrayed From Best CGI Angles

Most automotive enthusiasts are currently mesmerized by the last calls of ICE heroes. Such as the Dodge Charger and Challenger, the 2024 Ford Mustang S650, or the first-ever Ferrari Purosangue SUV.
But no one should forget the EV revolution is truly and fully upon us, finally. After all, even previous bulwarks of ICE respect, such as the full-size pickup truck segment, are slowly but surely conquered by the zero-emissions lifestyle. And, soon enough, all self-respecting automakers will join the party.
General Motors – through its GMC brand – Ford, or newcomer Rivian, have already done so, and if not for those pesky constraints their EV pickup truck sales would have exploded, already. And more action is yet to come, including from Chevrolet (Silverado EV) and GMC (Sierra Denali EV), or the Mopar side of the Detroit Three equation.
We have known that for a long time, but finally the Stellantis corner office has let it slip that a Ram 1500 EV pickup truck concept will be officially unveiled on November 16th, this year. So, that can only mean the news has again stocked the imagination of virtual automotive artists.
For example, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have decided to CGI-imagine the complete looks of the unreleased Ram 1500 EV pickup truck, trumping the official prototype unveiling and ditching all patience as far as the potential 2024 or 2025 model year production version is concerned. And this is not the first time they have portrayed the elusive Ram EV, though on this occasion we are also getting more angles to the story.
Or, rather, some new CGI points of view, to make sure no digital stone (or teaser) has been left unturned – or rendered. Plus, the upcoming Ram 1500 EV full-size pickup truck is also getting a traditional color palette choice reel. So, which CGI hue suits this EV beast?
