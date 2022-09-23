Hyundai Stallion Velocity Morphs N Vision 74 FCEV Into a Hypersonic Fastback Hero

If you are an ardent fan of everything speedy that is in development on land, sea, and in the air, maybe one has already heard about the concept of scramjet-powered hypersonic missiles.
If not, then we can relegate you to the recent news that America’s USAF is getting ready to burn through one billion greenbacks just to help Raytheon with the development of said scramjet-powered hypersonic missiles. But why am I telling you that?
Well, simply because I have found an automotive correspondent, in my (not-so-humble) opinion. Of course, that is all courtesy of Taehee Tim Lee, the automotive 3D artist better known as timthespy on social media, who has (again) reimagined the cool Hyundai N Vision 74 FCEV in a novel way. And, to me, it just looks like a hypersonic fastback ready to haunt our wettest FCEV high-performance dreams.
Probably oblivious to the fact that the rumor mill claims Hyundai N’s halo model – a mid-engined supercar – will not happen anymore, the pixel master has rendered his third or fourth batch of Hyundai Stallion Concept CGIs. But what is a Hyundai Stallion, to begin with, one might ask? Well, it is – first and foremost - an incredible example of how virtual automotive artists can collaborate to present their different visions about the same subject, all coordinated by a single author.
And the original idea was to make the Hyundai N Vision 74 fuel cell electric vehicle viable for series production – and then for all sorts of crazy, motorsport-related shenanigans. Anyway, now with the advent of the author’s signature ‘Velocity’ specification, the Hyundai Stallion N Vision 74 embarks on the slammed widebody JDM customization journey, as well.
Frankly, if you do not like my warmongering hypersonic missile association, it is simply fine. I can also imagine this Stallion as a hungry metal shark dominating the streets and tracks – possibly just to spite those who only seek a 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse lifestyle. What do you think, these two thoroughbreds could be virtual rivals, or not?
