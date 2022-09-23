Stunner 2024 Ford Mustang 3-Door Wagon Imagined With GT's 5.0L Coyote V8 Oomph

GM’s Chevy Camaro is basically missing in action from the pony world, and the Dodge Charger and Challenger are on their final ICE-powered last calls (with seven ‘Last Call’ editions).
So, that left their Blue Oval competitor to bear the brunt of the traditional, gasoline (and testosterone) fueled pony and muscle car world. And they seem prepared to do a heck of a fantastic job with the seventh-generation, 2024 (S650) Mustang if you ask both EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote V8 enthusiasts. Hey, there might even be an all-new category of fans in the making, those who only have eyes for the new Dark Horse performance family.
Anyway, the introduction of the latest iteration of the iconic Ford sports car has left no one indifferent. Including the imaginative world of automotive virtual artists, who rushed to portray the all-new ‘Stang in the best possible ways. Some dreamed of Dark Horse station wagons for the feisty family, others thought that we might like a Ranchero spiritual successor by way of a Mustang Ute.
And somebody even jumped with joy and landed the Mustang thoroughly slammed and mega-widebody, as all JDM muscle cars should be – at least in the CGI realm. But how about the posh Euro-style Shooting Brake transformations? Naturally, that body style was also on the digital to-do list. And after giving us a 2024 Ford Mustang four-door limousine, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, quickly reembarked on his usual “Touring the world!” periplus at the behest of S650 fans.
His 2024 Ford Mustang three-door Station Wagon does not flaunt the classic Shooting Brake moniker but that is of little relevance. More importantly, the pixel master imagined this practical ‘Stang with all the right GT goodies in place, so we are now dealing with a hypothetical Mustang Estate GT packing the enhanced 5.0-liter Coyote V8! Cool and sporty at the same time, right?
Anyway, the introduction of the latest iteration of the iconic Ford sports car has left no one indifferent. Including the imaginative world of automotive virtual artists, who rushed to portray the all-new ‘Stang in the best possible ways. Some dreamed of Dark Horse station wagons for the feisty family, others thought that we might like a Ranchero spiritual successor by way of a Mustang Ute.
And somebody even jumped with joy and landed the Mustang thoroughly slammed and mega-widebody, as all JDM muscle cars should be – at least in the CGI realm. But how about the posh Euro-style Shooting Brake transformations? Naturally, that body style was also on the digital to-do list. And after giving us a 2024 Ford Mustang four-door limousine, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, quickly reembarked on his usual “Touring the world!” periplus at the behest of S650 fans.
His 2024 Ford Mustang three-door Station Wagon does not flaunt the classic Shooting Brake moniker but that is of little relevance. More importantly, the pixel master imagined this practical ‘Stang with all the right GT goodies in place, so we are now dealing with a hypothetical Mustang Estate GT packing the enhanced 5.0-liter Coyote V8! Cool and sporty at the same time, right?