2025 BMW X5 Flaunts Cool Alternative Style, Rendering Artist Trumps BMW Designers

People have long been vocal about the automotive industry’s uniformity when it comes to traditional high-profit venues. Alas, the way some chose to stand out in the crowd is definitely… something else.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, let us give you the example of Germany’s ruling Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz triumvirate. Everyone knows that Audi is the one that technically innovates but stalls in terms of design. Mercedes was once the epitome of comfort and stately styling – now it arguably follows the same righteous path as its Ingolstadt-based counterpart.
BMW, on the other hand, has set sail towards the outrageous island and features a disparate lineup that seems to have been dreamed of by various alien races who have never heard of Earth’s schools of art and design. Just think for a moment about the way some regular cars and SUVs look (such as the 2 Series or the X3 and X5, for example). Then imagine the humongous-grilled M3/M4 and 4 Series right next to the all-new split-headlight 7 Series, i7, and X7 with LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, aka a facelift!).
Well, not everyone (along with most of the breathing world) is happy about it. But Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, can also do something CGI about it. So, not long ago, he started imagining a distinctive new design for BMW’s might X-series. And he naturally started with the X1 compact crossover SUV before progressing to the larger X3.
Anyway, after schooling BMW’s designers about how to properly dress up a crossover SUV with CGI attire, he now proceeds to flaunt the cool alternative style for the larger BMW X5 sibling, as well. That one, now in its fourth generation, jumps over the upcoming 2024 BMW X5 M redesign that is already making the rounds courtesy of our spy photographer partners and goes directly to a potential all-new 2025 model year X5 iteration. So, does it look miles better, or not?
