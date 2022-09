Hot Orange 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Limited VMPC-303s From the Digital Store

It is probably the hot orange paintjob’s fault for getting us all worked up. But unfortunately, as it was only announced in August this year, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS - just like the McLaren Artura or Ferrari Purosangue - is not yet on sale, so we believe this to be CGI. It’s a great one, though, courtesy of Vorsteiner, the world-renowned luxury seller of “carbon fiber body kits, wheels, exhaust & accessories,” which has again worked its magic on something cool.Interestingly, it seems that more and more aftermarket companies are joining the virtual automotive realm , and this orange-dressed Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992 series) was much obliged to visit their digital store and select a new set of limited-edition wheels. They are called VMPC-303, are available right now, and feature a three-piece, fully forged, and lightweight design. Plus, they are pricey as… Well, you again know as what, as they can be had for no less than $12,380 (per set, luckily).Oh, and that is for the solid face texture, as the brushed and polished finishes are both an extra $600. Luckily, the choice is wide – both in terms of color (including two-tone options) as well as supercar fitment. This is because the VMPC-303s can also be had on the Lambo Huracan STO in staggered 20/21-inch dimensions, as well as on additional 991 and 992-series Porsches of the Turbo and GT3 (plus RS) variety.As for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS itself, we can hardly wait to see it duke it out with its rivals – with or without a set of ritzy, forged aftermarket wheels!