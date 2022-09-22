Porsche Vision GT Spyder Revealed as Egoist Open-Top, Will Debut Online Very Soon

The Gran Turismo racing video game series is a worldwide phenomenon, without a doubt. Otherwise, automakers would not be as keen to introduce supercars developed purely for gamers. And then reintroduce them with open-top variants, just like in real life.
What we have here, indeed, is just the first online look at the second Porsche supercar developed purely for gamers in general, and Gran Turismo 7 fans, in particular. So, meet the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo all-electric supercar’s uncovered sibling, the egocentric Porsche Vision GT Spyder. Remember, the Porsche Vision GT was a low-slung all-electric mid-engine supercar with two seats (not that you can actually use them, anyway).
Now, the Porsche Vision GT Spyder throws away the passenger seat in favor of an even more extreme cockpit configuration. And the “open-top variant of the concept vehicle designed purely for the digital world” probably will not disappoint when it becomes available for all Gran Turismo 7 players on September 29th. Until then, let us check out the technical goodies.
Oh, wait, this is just a preview and Porsche has not offered any details aside from some cool excerpts taken directly from the Gran Turismo 7 gameplay. Well, at least we can all assume that it is going to be on par with the coupe sibling – and although convertibles usually weigh more than their hardtop counterparts, it might not be the case here as there is no roof, no windshield, and no passenger seat.
And that means it will also sport eAWD, a 1,300-horsepower powertrain, as well as a potential zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint time of merely 2.1 seconds! No worries, all mysteries will probably get dispelled in a few days from now, when the brand-new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder will join the lineup of vehicles available on Gran Turismo 7. So, better prepare those PS4 and PS5 consoles for some ardent gameplay!
