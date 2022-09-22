McLaren Artura PHEV Just Cannot Decide Which ANRKY Wheels Might Suit It Best

Interesting fun fact about the world of aftermarket wheels – they too have discovered the benefits of the digital visualization process and now they are eagerly sharing this Eureka moment on social media.
Just recently, the bonkers, V12-powered ultra-luxury Ferrari Purosangue super-SUV was treated with a flurry of custom aftermarket wheel choices. And it was all courtesy of both HRE Wheels and ANRKY Wheels, who wanted to be among the first to capture the audience’s imagination towards possible customization choices.
The good folks over at HRE Wheels have a longstanding tradition of playing the CGI game alongside the automotive industry’s latest hero releases and now Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels seems to thoroughly follow in their footsteps. Thus, after their initial triple Purosangue wheel cosplay, now they are back with an even wider preview for a true sports car.
Unlike the Ferrari crossover ‘don’t call it’ SUV, which has not even closed the order books yet, the British sports car is almost up for grabs, but we think this red-orange Artura is still a great case of CGI rather than a real supercar. The juicy paintjob (is that you, dear Tangerine?) looks simply on fire, as Internet dwellers like to call out their favorite modifications, and there’s also a tough ANRKY Wheels choice to speak of.
By the way, the company has presented us with no less than six options featuring two-tone, Brushed Champagne, and Mirror Polished finishes. Most were pretty well received by the audience, which seemed to have a tough time deciding on a favorite. But the appraisal was not unanimous – someone even went outside of the competition and called for an AN35 option, to which ANRKY replied they might do a new Retro Series RS5.3 five-spoke round next time.
So, stay tuned, there is more McLaren Artura PHEV supercar CGI in the making…
