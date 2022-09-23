All-New 2023 Skoda Superb Estate Feels Like a Gloriously Big SW in Unofficial CGI

In an automotive world overrun by the love for crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks, it is refreshingly and genuinely nice to know that some carmakers are still diligently taking care of those ailing passenger car segments.
For example, Volkswagen’s well-known East European subsidiary Skoda recently celebrated a quarter of a century since the introduction of the compact class Octavia Estate, while also noting the station wagon’s ongoing popularity and sales success. And we mentioned the Czech automaker’s SW exploits simply because they are the focal point for the good folks over at Kolesa.
They now have decided to jump the digital gun ahead of Skoda's unveiling of the fourth Superb generation all the way to the station wagon goodies. Remember, back in summer our ardent spy photographer partners caught the camouflaged 2023 Skoda Superb Estate for the first time, and luckily for the series’ fans, it looked larger than ever.
By the way, if bigness is a dreadful thing, one had better turn away from this model, as the Skoda Superb has always been a mid-size passenger car that rivals the interior space offered by much larger family cars. Not to mention it could shame most mid-size SUVs and crossovers currently on the market in terms of luggage-carrying capabilities. But back to the digital business.
The news outlet has imagined the potential looks of the new Skoda Superb Estate iteration based on the most recent set of spy shots that surfaced online mere days ago, so we have enough faith in their virtual artist (that’s Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master better known as kelsonik on social media) to be on the right CGI track to make the large Combi look legit.
Alas, as always, do take all of this with a pinch of salt. But hopefully, Skoda will dare to do things a bit differently with the Superb as the station wagon’s rear styling feels quite ritzy and practical at the same time. So, do we give it a CGI hall pass, or not?
